Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.