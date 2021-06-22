Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.