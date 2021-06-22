Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,430 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $262.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

