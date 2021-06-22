Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-1.940 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 135,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,828,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

