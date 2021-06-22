Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 93,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.