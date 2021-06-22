Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of APH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

