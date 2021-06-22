Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $98,363,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Discovery by 1,280.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $87,805,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $79,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,636. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.