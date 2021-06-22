Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 540,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 175,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

