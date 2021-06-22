Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $24.70 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Polaris comprises approximately 7.4% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Polaris worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $26,700,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $541,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $2,409,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.39. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

