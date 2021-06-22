NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.450-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-0.970 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.