TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $216.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,992. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

