Pendle One Day Trading Volume Tops $93,900.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002031 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $93,900.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00114760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00155308 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,871.12 or 1.00591747 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PENDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.