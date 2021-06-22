Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $374,639.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $374,639.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00053369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00626938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.50 or 0.07232115 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 21,877,572 coins and its circulating supply is 8,590,177 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

