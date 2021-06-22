Financial Contrast: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) & Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Rhino Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.86%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Rhino Resource Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Rhino Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.29 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -14.05 Rhino Resource Partners $181.04 million 0.00 -$99.52 million N/A N/A

Rhino Resource Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Rhino Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Rhino Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Rhino Resource Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Rhino Resource Partners

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers. As of December 31, 2018, it controlled an estimated 268.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves, consisting of an estimated 214.0 million tons of steam coal and an estimated 54.5 million tons of metallurgical coal; and 164.1 million tons of non-reserve coal deposits. Rhino GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky. On July 22, 2020, Rhino Resource Partners LP filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on January 15, 2021. It is in joint administration with Hopedale Mining LLC.

