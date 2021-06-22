Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 8,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

