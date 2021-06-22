Zacks: Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.65. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFPI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,747. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

