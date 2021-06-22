Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 180,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

