Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 9,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,901,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

