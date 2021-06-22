DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 3.1%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.50. 374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $912.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.