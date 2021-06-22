Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.69

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 1610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $42,228,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.