Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 4%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.68 and last traded at $61.27. 6,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 901,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,187,446.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,414 shares of company stock worth $24,343,936. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

