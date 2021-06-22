Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 4%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.68 and last traded at $61.27. 6,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 901,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,187,446.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,414 shares of company stock worth $24,343,936. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.