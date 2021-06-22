Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.61 and last traded at $111.35. 33,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,873,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 602,684 shares valued at $64,935,777. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

