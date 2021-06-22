Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 25,700 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,116,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 53,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,598,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

