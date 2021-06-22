Capital Growth Management LP Purchases 60,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises 2.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.61. 19,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.