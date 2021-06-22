Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 18,054 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,541. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11.

