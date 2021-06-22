iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 8,243,557 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

