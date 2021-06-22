Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.03. 36,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,440. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.36.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

