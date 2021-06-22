Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

