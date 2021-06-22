Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,186 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. 32,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.