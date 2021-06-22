Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

NYSE:IFF opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

