LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,624 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

GD stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $190.07. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.