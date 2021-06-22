Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.47% from the company’s previous close.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

LON:MRO traded up GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 161.75 ($2.11). 4,847,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,229. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 501.64. The stock has a market cap of £7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.73.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

