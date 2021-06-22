DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 360.71 ($4.71).

DS Smith stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 429.30 ($5.61). The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,769. The stock has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 423.51.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

