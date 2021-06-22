Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $392.14

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $392.14 and last traded at $390.40, with a volume of 2006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $389.21.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

