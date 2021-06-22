Bitradio Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $43,028.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00347522 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,101,224 coins and its circulating supply is 10,101,220 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

