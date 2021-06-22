Kava.io Market Capitalization Achieves $200.09 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00009379 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $200.09 million and $100.63 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00032993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00189191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.94 or 0.03413943 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 136,401,740 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.