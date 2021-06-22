Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $6.74 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.74 or 0.00022169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $40.21 million and $757,581.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00115263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00156785 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,311.73 or 0.99699929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,965,937 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

