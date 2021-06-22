$732.47 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $732.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $577.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $174,642,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TEGNA by 451.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 172.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.