Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

