Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,699. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.51.

