Solstein Capital LLC Invests $1.18 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 112,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,737. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

