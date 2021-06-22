Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.47. 11,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.21. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

