Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.16. The stock had a trading volume of 141,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,502. The company has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.21 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.97.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

