18,251 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

REKR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 11,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,176. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $425.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

