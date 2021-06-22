Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $17.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,245.31. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,297. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,338.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.