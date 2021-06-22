LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $621.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $598.71 billion, a PE ratio of 620.83, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $643.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.