Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $75.06

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.06, but opened at $73.19. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $75.11, with a volume of 1,218 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $954.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

