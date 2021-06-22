NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,119 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after buying an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,246,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after purchasing an additional 247,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 29.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

