Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $283.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.