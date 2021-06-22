PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $52.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,555.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.47.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.